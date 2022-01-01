Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Join us for live updates as City look to extend their lead at the top, while Manchester United and PSG are also in action later in the day

Updated
Kevin De Bruyne Man City 2021-22
Like a pendulum

2022-01-15T12:35:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

KO: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:30:00.000Z

First of five PL games underway

It's a loud and proud crowd by the standards of the Etihad Stadium today, as Romelu Lukaku wanders into the centre-circle to begin proceedings.

Both sides take the knee at the whistle - and they we are underway in this absolutely titantic title clash in the Premier League!

The outcome of the 2021-22 race for the crown could hinge on the next few hours.

Gallagher gives Blues further hope

2022-01-15T12:25:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Regardless of what happens for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea today, at least one of their players will have had a good weekend - even if he is currently pulling on a different shirt across the city.

Conor Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace yesterday in their draw against Brighton, and the Blues loanee looks to be going from strength to strength.

He'll be an astute talent when he returns to the Stamford Bridge fold.

City after ball players at the back?

2022-01-15T12:20:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Ronaldo to reignite Man Utd's season?

2022-01-15T12:15:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.

Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?

Titans set for almighty tussle

2022-01-15T12:10:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

There's nothing quite like a table-topping clash to kick the weekend off, is there?

They don't come more freighted with modern history too. Just over half-a-year ago, Manchester City's march towards a maiden Champions League title came up short at the final hurdle when Chelsea stunned them in Portugal.

Now, the two meet for the second time since that fateful day - and for only the second time as the leading pair in the Premier League too.

Team News: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:05:00.000Z

Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-15T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog, thanks for joining us!

You're in for a treat as it's a busy day of match action, featuring some of Europe's biggest sides! 🤩

Stap yourself in, here's the rundown of what's to come...

Time (GMT)

Match

12:30pm

Man City vs Chelsea

2:30pm

FC Koln vs Bayern

5:30pm

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

7:45pm

Juventus vs Udinese

8pm

PSG vs Brest

Antonio Rudiger Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Tottenham Carabao Cup 2021-22
