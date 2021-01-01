Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

Number 1️⃣8️⃣ - Simon Kjaer
Simon Kjaer has been shortlisted for the men's Ballon d'Or 👏— GOAL (@goal) October 9, 2021
Appreciation post for his exceptional leadership ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgt22ZNa0m
In at 1️⃣9️⃣ - Mason Mount!
Ranked at the 19th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@masonmount_10 🏴@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/KvN8n5lXTb— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
What a breakthrough season for Pedri! 😍
Not bad for a teenager!
Four days after his 19th birthday, Pedri comes 24th in voting for the Ballon d'Or 🏆— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021
A truly special talent ✨ pic.twitter.com/zyVjdMfF3E
Theatre du Chatelet is looking well 🤩
.@theatrechatelet looks fabulous!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
yes we had to censor a part of this picture... 🤐 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/xnV6oKkQFV
No. 2️⃣0️⃣ - Riyad Mahrez!
Ranked at the 20th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@Mahrez22 🇩🇿@ManCity pic.twitter.com/QyB8nZEQmg— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Joint 2️⃣1️⃣st! Lautaro Martinez & Bruno Fernandes
Equally ranked at the 21st place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@B_Fernandes8 🇵🇹@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/zdPc2KtpoK— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
'No one deserves it more than Lewandowski'
Lionel Messi and Jorginho might have something to say about that, Julian!
✊ @J__Nagelsmann: "No player deserves it more than Robert. As well as his hunger for goals, he has an incredible attitude towards the sport."#BallonDor @lewy_official— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 28, 2021
🔗 https://t.co/G6L78ir98Z#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/SMuoeCEGNw
2️⃣3️⃣ Harry Kane
Ranked at the 23rd place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@HKane 🏴@SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/INSCT19hzF— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
2️⃣4️⃣ Pedri
Ranked at the 24th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@Pedri 🇪🇸@FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/KWdVRnNYb1— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
2️⃣5️⃣ Phil Foden
Ranked at the 25th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@PhilFoden 🏴@ManCity pic.twitter.com/ZV0bTXnxqH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
And in joint 2️⃣6️⃣th place...
- Nicolo Barella
- Gerard Moreno
- Ruben Dias
Two NEW awards tonight... but what will they be? 🤔
⚠️ JUST HOLD ON!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
We have an announcement... #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ba0cYlLYuW
Ranking countdown has begun! ⏳
And the first confirmed rankings are....
=2️⃣9️⃣Cesar Azpilicueta
= 2️⃣9️⃣ Luka Modric
Equally ranked at the 29th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@CesarAzpi 🇪🇸@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/YKOo7o0qZ5— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Equally ranked at the 29th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@lukamodric10 🇭🇷@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/bnFukBTLd7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings
So the big question is: who is going to win?
It's been one of the tighest battles for years, but of course Lionel Messi is still well in the mix. However, Robert Lewandowski - who would surely have won in 2020 had there been an award - has maintained incredible consistency for Bayern Munich.
Then, of course, there is the European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho, whose midfield machinations helped Italy and Chelsea to glory this year.
It's Ballon d'Or day! 🏆⚽️🙌
The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football and it is back for 2021, having been cancelled in 2020.
Some of the biggest names in the game, past and present, have descended on Paris for today's award ceremony, which will crown the best male and female players in the past year.
Lionel Messi is looking to add a record seventh Ballon d'Or to his collection, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the starts in the running so it is certainly a packed field.
GOAL will bring you all the latest news and updates from the ceremony, including the winners of both the men's and women's awards, as well as the players who win the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Award.
Stay tuned!
Number seven incoming? 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/pDYKYmxKSD— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021