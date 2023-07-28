England lost midfielder Keira Walsh to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the first half of their World Cup clash with Denmark.

WHAT HAPPENED? England's bid to win the 2023 Women's World Cup suffered a major blow on Friday as key midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off in the first half of the Lionesses' group-stage clash with Denmark. The Lionesses were leading 1-0, thanks to Lauren James's early strike, when Walsh suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury and was forced off on a stretcher.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarina Wiegman's will be sweating on news of Walsh's injury as the midfielder is a key player for the Lionesses. The 26-year-old played a starring role as the Lionesses won Euro 2022 and subsequently sealed a world-record move to Barcelona. Walsh went on to win the league title and the Champions League in her first season with the Catalans.

WHAT NEXT? England must wait to determine severity of Walsh's injury and whether she will be able to feature again in the tournament. The Lionesses complete their group-stage campaign against China on August 1.