Lionel Messi receives special good luck gift at Club World Cup from Argentine F1 driver Franco Colapinto as Inter Miami superstar left with huge smile on training pitch

Lionel Messi received a special good luck gift from F1 driver and fellow Argentine Franco Colapinto ahead of Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup opener.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Herons, who are taking a break from MLS action in order to grace a global showpiece in the United States, had the honour of kicking off a major tournament on American soil against Egyptian outfit Al Ahly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Prior to that contest, and with the Formula 1 roadshow rolling into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, Colapinto took the opportunity to catch up with countryman Messi during a training session.

WHAT COLAPINTO SAID

Colapinto presented eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi with one of the helmets that he wore when racing in Formula 2 last season. He hopes that will prove to be a lucky charm for Messi and included the following message on his present: “Thank you for so much joy and for all the lessons. All the best.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Messi previously sent Colapinto a signed Argentina training jersey, with the 22-year-old racer saying of receiving that prized memento: “I can’t believe it, thank you so much. As you can see, it brought me a lot of luck. It has the signature of the best in the world. I’m going to frame this shirt. I’m super happy and thankful to you, Leo.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Fortune did not favour Messi or Colapinto in their latest outings, with the latter missing out on points after finishing 13th at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit while Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw in their first Club World Cup fixture.