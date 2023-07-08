Lionel Messi FINALLY incoming?! Inter Miami set date for 'major unveiling event' - potentially alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

It seems Inter Miami have confirmed the date when they are finally set to unveil Lionel Messi in front of their fans.

Messi likely to be presented on July 16

Busquets, Alba set to join Messi at Inter Miami

Could make his debut in the Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi, whose move to the USA was confirmed last month, became free agent at the end of June and is now all set to be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player. The club, in a communication to reporters, revealed that a 'major unveiling event' will be held on July 16 at 8pm ET. The club, though, did not mention Messi's name officially.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail further claims that along with the Argentine, his former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alaba will also be presented in front of the fans as the club's new signings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Once he is unveiled by the club, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to make his debut for the MLS side against Cruz Azul on July 21 in their opening game in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Inter Miami will be next seen in action in an MLS clash against DC United on Saturday.