What a catastrophe! Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's offseason tour across China in danger of collapsing

Reports out of Argentina say that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's offseason China tour is nearing collapse.

Offseason China tour in jeopardy

Messi and Miami could look for alternative

Preseason 2024 begins in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Miami Herald report that due to potential "issues" with the promoter of their offseason tour, the Herons' journey across China is now in jeopardy. Inter Miami and Messi were supposed to face off against Chinese Super League sides Qingdao Hainiu F.C. on November 5 and then against Chengdu Rongcheng on November 8.

Now, the tour is in limbo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and Miami's 2023 campaign ended in the worst possible way: with him injured for five-straight games, and the Herons collapsing without him. The positive, however, is that they may have the most exciting core to build off of heading into 2024. Their offseason tour of China was set to be a big part of that, though, so it will be interesting to see what happen now.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will enjoy his offseason, as well as Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he's expected to be crowned the winner of the prestigious award.