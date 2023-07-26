WATCH: Lionel Messi lights up Atlanta United in first start for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi didn't take long to score in his first start for Inter Miami, finding the back of the net just eight minutes into Tuesday's match.

Messi scores again

Combines with Busquets

Second goal in as many games for Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was in the Inter Miami starting XI for the first time against Atlanta United on Tuesday, having come off the bench to score a famous free kickin Friday's win over Cruz Azul.

On Tuesday, Messi combined with his longtime teammate Sergio Busquets, who lofted a pass over the top of the Atlanta defense. After hitting the post initially, Messi was able to tap home his own rebound to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the club's second Leagues Cup game.

He made it 2-0 just a few minutes later, taking his goal tally to three in just 58 total minutes of play. The finish came thanks to a cross from Robert Taylor, who teed up the ex-Barcelona man for the second of the day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi hasn't taken long to adjust to life in Miami. The club, meanwhile, is still very much a work in progress, with Jordi Alba set to lead a series of new signings set to join up in the coming days.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Miami will look ahead to the Leagues Cup knockout stage, which is set to kick off during the first weekend of August.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!