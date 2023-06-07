Lionel Messi has confirmed he plans to join MLS side Inter Miami upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, snubbing Barcelona and Al-Hilal.

Messi decides to join Inter Miami

Snubs Barcelona and Al-Hilal

MLS move not 100% complete

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar has confirmed his next move in an interview with Spanish outlets SPORT and Mundo Deportivo at his home in Paris, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Confirming his imminent switch to MLS, Messi said: "I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100 per cent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path."

BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a mega-money offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal, who were widely expected to sign the 35-year-old until GOAL exclusively revealed he had delayed a move to the Middle East, Messi has opted to head stateside to join up with Inter Miami - the club co-owned by former PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham. Messi's former club Barcelona had also been desperate to re-sign him, but a return to Camp Nou has not materialised after protracted courting from the Blaugrana.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI: Having made his decision public, Messi will likely complete the formalities before being presented as an Inter Miami player in what is a huge coup for the Florida club and MLS.