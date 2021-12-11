Lindelof clutches chest as Man Utd defender forced off during Norwich clash
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof left the pitch clutching his chest after being forced off during Saturday's Premier League meeting with Norwich City.
With 20 minutes to go of the match, the Sweden international went down with no other players in close proximity.
He was swiftly taken out of the action, shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo put his side ahead from the penalty spot.
What happened?
With 70 minutes played Lindelof began to struggle on the pitch.
He appeared to be contending with a chest problem and manager Ralf Rangnick moved to withdraw him as a precaution.
Eric Bailly entered for the centre-back, who seemed to be struggling to walk down the touchline as he came off.
