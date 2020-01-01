‘Lewis has all the attributes for Liverpool’ – Baraclough urges Norwich star to snap up Anfield opportunity

The Northern Ireland coach would be happy to see the promising left-back join the Premier League champions, even if he may not see regular game time

Jamal Lewis has “got all the attributes” to form part of a Premier League title-winning squad at , says Ian Baraclough, with the boss urging one of his charges to snap up the opportunity to head for Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for another left-back during the summer transfer window.

Andy Robertson is the undisputed first choice to fill that role for the Reds, but there is little depth beyond him in that position on Merseyside.

More teams

Liverpool’s search for a suitable back-up is said to have led them towards Lewis, who took in 32 appearances for Norwich across the 2019-20 campaign and previously helped them to promotion out of the Championship.

The Carrow Road academy graduate is just 22 years of age, with plenty of potential to unlock in his game, but he already has 100 competitive outings at club level to his name and 12 international caps.

Baraclough believes the youngster could be a shrewd addition for Liverpool and would be in favour of a move being made even if it meant Lewis seeing less football that he has become accustomed to.

The Northern Ireland boss told The Irish News: “I've spoken to two or three people about the proposed move. There have been differing opinions.

“As a player, I'd be saying ‘Where's the contract, I want to sign it'.

“Why wouldn't you want to go to the European champions, the Premier League champions and the World Club champions?

“Some people might say you won't get as much game time, but if you're training day in, day out, with Jurgen Klopp and the calibre of players he'd be working with, you're going to improve as a player and it would take him to the next level.

“It would be up to him to knuckle down, if that move happens, and make sure he's at the forefront of the manager's thoughts.

“The amount of games they play, and the way they rotate players now, he'd certainly get game time and I certainly think it would bring him on as a player.”

Baraclough added: “He's got all the attributes, he's a level-headed kid and he's one that wants to improve.

Article continues below

“You'll find him in the gym before training and after training and he's probably one of those kids, having worked with him for a little bit of time, you have to keep the reins on a bit so he doesn't do too much.

“He wants to question you about how he can improve and I love players like that.

“I love players who invest time in themselves and don't just settle for what they've got.”