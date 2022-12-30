Lewandowski WILL play! Striker's three-game ban delayed just 24 hours before Espanyol showdown

Barcelona have announced striker Robert Lewandowski is eligible to play against Espanyol on Saturday after his three-match ban was suspended.

Lewandowski sent off against Osasuna

Banned for three matches

Can now face Espanyol

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski had been hit with a three-match ban after being sent off against Osasuna before the World Cup. The Poland international received a one-match suspension for picking up two yellow cards and another two games for a gesture he made as he walked off the pitch. Lewandowski had complained that he felt the punishment was too severe and now appears to have been handed a late reprieve.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a huge boost for Barcelona as they prepare to return to action after the World Cup. Lewandowski is La Liga's top scorer so far this season with 13 goals in 14 games and will now be expected to start the match against Barcelona's local rivals at the Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Lewandowski can play tomorrow against Espanyol after the dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport," read a statement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Lewandowski must now wait for a final decision on his ban. In the meantime Barcelona face Espanyol on Saturday and then head to third-tier side Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.