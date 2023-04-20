‘I had to score’ - Leroy Sane rues missed chances as Bayern crash out of Champions League to ‘unbelievable’ Man City

Leroy Sane says he should have found the back of the net against his former side as Bayern Munich exited the Champions League to Manchester City.

Bayern wasteful against City

Sane highlights his missed chance

Praises his former team's quality

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern squandered plenty of chances, with Sane hitting the post and flashing wide after a one-on-one with Ederson, as Manchester City ended their European dreams at the Allianz Arena. Pep Guardiola's side progressed 4-1 on aggregate and Sane rued his side's failure to convert their opportunities after the full-time whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today was a good game from us, strong game, I have to score and make it 1-0. City got a lot of pressure, it is tough as we lost the first game away 3-0, it shouldn't have happened, today we could have done a lot, it's tough for me with a big chance," he told BT Sport. "I think we had good control, won lots of balls in midfield, if I score I would like to know how the game went. I know the team quite well and how strong they are at home, if you concede three goals away in first leg it's tough, they know how to control the game. It's really annoying how it went especially how we played today, the team played really well and I'm proud of that, we have to keep up the spirit and focus on the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sane also had praise for his former team, particularly when asked about their play. "'Yes they do [play unbelievable], everyone likes how they play, congrats to them." City now go on to play holders Real Madrid for a place in the final against either Milan or Inter.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will return their focus to their Bundesliga title challenge - which now remains their only available trophy - and a game away to Mainz on Saturday.