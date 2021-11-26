Leonardo reacts to Zidane talk at PSG as Pochettino to Man Utd rumours rumble on

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has responded to reports suggesting that Zinedine Zidane is being lined up to take charge at Parc des Princes if Mauricio Pochettino departs for Manchester United.

No imminent movement is expected there, with the Red Devils being forced to look elsewhere for an interim successor to the ousted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

PSG have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with the Argentine at this stage, but that has done little to curb the rumours regarding talks with former Real Madrid boss Zidane.

What has been said?

With speculation rife regarding supposed discussions with an iconic Frenchman that would see him return to his homeland, Leonardo has sought to bring an end to the gossip.

He told AFP: “We do not want Pochettino to leave. He has never asked to leave and no club has contacted us in relation to him.

“We have a lot of respect for Zinedine Zidane, what he has done as a player and coach, but I can tell you very clearly that there is no contact and that no meeting has taken place.”

The bigger picture

For now, Premier League heavyweights United appear to be turning their attention towards Ralf Rangnick.

The experienced German tactician is set to take the reins at Old Trafford on a short-term deal through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

He is then expected to move into a consultancy role, with GOAL learning that Pochettino remains the Red Devils’ favoured option to take over on a permanent basis at that stage.

Any deal there would free up a prominent role at Parc des Princes, with Zidane having been heavily linked with PSG for some time.

He proved himself to be capable of managing superstar performers when guiding Cristiano Ronaldo and Co to three successive Champions League crowns with Real Madrid.

The 1998 World Cup winner walked away from a second spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu back in May and has been waiting on enticing offers since then.

