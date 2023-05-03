'There's nobody ahead of me' - New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce insists he's 'as good as' Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Sam Allardyce has taken on the Leeds job full of confidence despite the team being on the brink of relegation.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 68-year-old replaced Javi Gracia having not managed since his spell with West Brom ended in 2021. His Premier League experience has been touted as a reason for his appointment, and he believes he's on par with the very best coaches in the division.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's nobody ahead of me in football terms," he told reporters. "Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. They do what they do, I do what I do. But in terms of depth of knowledge, I am up there with them. I am not saying I am better than them, but I am as good as them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce has spent much of his managerial career tasked with keeping lower-half sides in the top flight, and his track record in that regard is mixed. He failed to save West Brom in his last position but has successfully pulled off great escapes elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds are level with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest on 30 points but ahead on goal difference with four matches to go. Leicester City, meanwhile, also have 30 points but are in 16th with a better goal difference than Leeds and Forest. Leeds are in action next against Manchester City on Saturday.