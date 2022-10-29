Leeds boss Marsch explains how he is trying to emulate Klopp's Liverpool

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has explained how he's trying to emulate Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ahead of his team's trip to Anfield.

Leeds set to face Liverpool

Marsch under pressure

Talks Klopp's influence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Leeds boss has been full of praise for his opposite number at Liverpool ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between the two clubs at Anfield. Marsch says he has been influenced by Klopp's work at Liverpool and hopes to emulate some aspects of the German's approach at Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What Jurgen Klopp has done there, I think, is a model for many clubs and in some ways a bit of the vision of what I'm trying to create here," he told Sky Sports. "From a playing style, from a mentality, from the fanbase, there's so many things that I respect from what Jurgen and Liverpool have done. There's some things we are trying to do here that are somewhat similar. From the intensity, the way we want to play, from accessing our fanbase, really showing the passion of what the club is, so I get excited."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch heads to Anfield amid continued questions over his future at Leeds after a disappointing start to the season. The Whites are in the relegation zone and have lost their last four Premier League games in a row, but face a Liverpool team which suffered a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out domestically.

DID YOU KNOW? Leeds have lost their last four away league matches against Liverpool, conceding 16 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites take on Liverpool on Saturday aiming to end a run of eight Premier League games without a win.