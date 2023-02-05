WATCH: Stop that Lauren James! Sam Kerr in disbelief over Chelsea star's stunning solo goal against Tottenham in the WSL

WHAT HAPPENED? 27 minutes into a crucial WSL clash, Lauren James stunned team-mates and opposition alike with a solo goal that showed off her dribbling skills and decisive finishing. Her team-mate Sam Kerr's reaction pretty much summed it up, as she covered her mouth in disbelief. Still, it's the kind of thing we expect from James these days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James' goal put Chelsea 2-1 up against Spurs, as the West London side seek to strengthen their position at the top of the WSL. It's the 21-year-old's fourth goal in nine league matches this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? Since signing from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, the Chelsea forward has been tearing it up for Emma Hayes' side. Hailed by brother Reece as "the best women's footballer in the world", she's a seriously exciting young talent with a bright future.