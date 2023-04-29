Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal becomes Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga player with appearance against Real Betis

Thomas Hindle
|
Lamine Yamal Barcelona Real Betis 2022-23
BarcelonaPrimera División

Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest-ever La Liga player in an impressive 10-minute appearance against Real Betis on Saturday.

  • Came on with 10 minutes remaining
  • Almost scored shortly after his introduction
  • First senior appearance for Blaugrana

WHAT HAPPENED? The 15-year-old made his long-awaited league debut for the Blaugrana, coming on in the 83rd minute of Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Betis. Yamal touched the ball 12 times and had a shot on goal in a lively showing. His introduction came a week after he was named in Xavi's matchday squad for the first time.

🏆 TOP STORY: Greenwood tells friends he's 'finished' at Man Utd

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Real Madrid sack Carlo Ancelotti?

🚨 MUST READ: What the hell happened to James Rodriguez?!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A dynamic winger, Yamal is the latest of a long line of promising talents to come out of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. The club accelerated him past the B team level after Xavi called the teenager up to training last September.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

Xavi Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Yamal will hope to see the pitch more regularly as Barcelona close out the league title with their final six games of the campaign.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

456018 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 35%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 8%Victor Osimhen
456018 Votes

Editors' Picks