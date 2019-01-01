Lacazette playing 'best football of my career' at Arsenal

The France international striker has been named the Gunners' Player of the Year and admits to feeling at the peak of his powers at Emirates Stadium

Alexandre Lacazette has been a prolific presence throughout his career to date, but claims to be playing his best football at .

The Gunners moved to land the international in 2017 having monitored his development for some time.

Arsene Wenger was a big fan of a man who plundered 129 goals in 275 appearances for .

The 27-year-old has gone on to add another 36 efforts to that tally while at Emirates Stadium and could yet reach the fabled 20-goal mark this term with a final outing still to come.

Regardless of whether he finds the target against in Baku, Lacazette has already done enough in 2018-19 to be named Arsenal’s Player of the Year.

He has bested Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to land that prize, with his hard work and predatory instincts being embraced in north London.

Lacazette is delighted to have earned such recognition, but claims his form and contribution to the collective cause gives him greater pleasure than individual awards.

He told Arsenal Player of his development in : “I’ve played the best football of my career this season and for Arsenal, not because of the goals I scored, but in my game - I really improved.



“Being able to contribute without scoring is important for the team. For me, as well as now, I enjoy working like this for my team-mates because I know it is going to be easier for them.



“In the past, I have always learnt that if you work for them, they will give you back the ball fast, and that is why I’m happy to help them.

Lacazette added: “Individual awards are not really, really important.

“It is always a pleasure, of course, to receive things like this, but it is not the first thing I’m thinking of when I play football. I want to win a title, like the Europa League.



“I always do my best on the pitch even if sometimes I’m not good - but I always try to be the best. I fight for the club, so of course, I fight for them, for me, for my team-mates, for the coach, for my family and for everybody.



“I just want to win and everyone will support me. Everyone is behind me, so of course, I will fight for them as well.”

Along with his 19 goals this season, Lacazette has also contributed 13 assists across 48 appearances to further highlight his value to Unai Emery’s side.