'A sick, vicious cycle' - LA Galaxy's Kljestan makes desperate plea against gun violence after Illinois mass shooting

The veteran spoke after his team's victory, but he was in no mood to talk about soccer

LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan made a passionate plea for the United States to address gun violence, saying immediate change was needed.

Kljestan provided an assist in the Galaxy's 4-0 win over CF Montreal on the same day that at least six fatalities and dozens of injuries were reported in Highland Park, Illinois, after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade.

After the match, Kljestan said he didn't "give a sh*t" about the game he just played in, instead using his postgame press conference to send a strong message towards the American government.

What did Kljestan say?

"I'm going to keep this really brief and not answer any questions about the game. I'm not joking I'm sick to my stomach about what's happened in Illinois today, and I think we need to talk about gun control," Kljestan said.

"You guys can write about the game if you want, but I don't really give a sh*t. It's a sick, vicious cycle that keeps happening over and over, and we're doing nothing about it, and it makes me sick.

"Congress, senators, if anyone sees this do something. Our kids get shot up and we say 'thoughts and prayers', and it does nothing, and we talk about it on social media, and it does nothing, and then our government does nothing, and then someone gets shot up again.

"It's sick. It pisses me off and I can't even think about anything else but that. I don't even know what to say. I'm not a politician but I'm a human being.

"My kids, I fear for them when they go to school, and it pisses me off, and if it doesn't piss you off, if you don't want new gun laws in this country, then there's something wrong with you. I guess that's all I have to say."

Mass shootings continue around U.S.

The Highland Park shooting marks the 309th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2022, with a mass shooting being defined as one that sees four or more shot or killed.

Article continues below

There were at least four mass shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, which came on the heels of several mass shootings in May.

On May 14, a supermarket in Buffalo was targeted, leaving 10 Black people dead, while the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Further reading