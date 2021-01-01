Kroos reveals Real Madrid retirement plan after re-writing the history books at Santiago Bernabeu

The World Cup winner has taken in more appearances for the Blancos than any other German, with the plan being to see many more games yet

Toni Kroos has aired his desire to retire as a Real Madrid player, with the 31-year-old midfielder eager to build on record-setting efforts at Santiago Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner was taken to the Spanish capital in 2014 as he bid farewell to his roots at Bayern Munich.

Over 300 appearances have been taken in for Real, while helping them to two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, and the Germany international plans to see out his playing days in his current surroundings.

What has been said?

Kroos has told Real Madrid TV on his future: “I try to give my best in every game and every pass I make that doesn't reach my team-mate annoys me.

“I try to strive for perfection in this sense, although you can never be perfect.

“I practice it and I've been working on it continuously for many years.

“As I've always said, my idea is to retire here and that's what I'm going to try to do.”

Kroos’ record at Real Madrid

Alongside his many major honours, Kroos has also added his own entry to the history books in Madrid.

He is up to 309 outings for the Blancos, and no German has taken in more.

Kroos has edged above Uli Stielike in that department, with legendary figures such as Gunter Netzer and Bernd Schuster also trailing in his wake.

“It's something special,” he added on another notable achievement.

“When you look at the Germans who have played here you realise that they are big names: Netzer, Schuster or Stielike.

“Overtaking Stielike, who is a club legend, makes me really happy. It's a special record and I'm delighted to get to this point.”

When does Kroos’ contract expire?

Kroos penned his last deal with Madrid in 2019.

A four-year agreement is set to take him through to the summer of 2023.

He does, however, appear to have plenty of football left in him and will be hoping to discuss fresh terms at some stage as he endeavours to deliver on his target of retiring at Santiago Bernabeu.

