Kolo Muani's 'dream' club identified as Man Utd & PSG set to lose transfer battle if Bayern Munich make their move

Kolo Muani will reportedly reject advances from Manchester United and PSG should his 'dream club' Bayern Munich make a move for him in the summer.

Man Utd and PSG to miss out on Muani

French attacker wants to stay in Germany

Admires the high level of ambition at Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Kolo Muani is hot property right now as many of Europe's top clubs are looking at the 24-year-old French attacker to bolster their front lines. However, Sport1 reports that interested parties Manchester United and PSG are set to miss out on his signature should German heavyweights Bayern Munich move for the attacker, with the Allianz being his preferred destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sport1, Kolo Muani likes playing in the Bundesliga and doesn't see moving away from the league as absolutely necessary. He is also impressed with the squad and high level of ambition at Bayern, and with an already strong French contingent at the club, a move to Thomas Tuchel's side seem an ideal fit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite interest in the attacker, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is not keen on letting him go this summer. In an interview with Sport1, he said: "Basically, we have no intention of giving up Randal after only one year with us this summer. Another season with us would do him good.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MUANI? The Frenchman scored on Frankfurt's return to domestic action on Friday as they look to secure European football for another season. Their next fixture sees them take on Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final before meeting Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.