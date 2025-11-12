Where to watch today's New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New York Knicks (7-3) look to keep their hot streak rolling as they host the Orlando Magic (5-6) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, aiming for a sixth straight victory.

Orlando, after stumbling out of the gate early in the season, have quietly found their rhythm, winning four of their last six. Their latest triumph came in dramatic fashion on Monday, when they edged out Portland with a buzzer-beater on home court. That win lifted the Magic to 5-6 overall, placing them third in the Southeast Division, just two games adrift of division leaders, the Miami Heat.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were back in action Tuesday night against Memphis, riding the momentum of a five-game winning run. Heading into that matchup, New York sat at 6-3 and narrowly led the Philadelphia 76ers by half a game atop the Atlantic Division standings. Earlier this month, the Knicks made light work of Washington, cruising to a 119-102 home victory in the second leg of their only back-to-back set this season, a result that perfectly captured their current swagger and cohesion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will face off against the Magic in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Magic live on ESPN and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic team news & key performers

New York Knicks team news

As for New York, the Knicks have found their offensive rhythm early in the season, ranking 9th in scoring with 120.6 points per game. They're also a force on the boards, ranking 7th with 47.7 rebounds per contest, while sitting 11th in assists at 27.2 per game. On the defensive end, Tom Thibodeau's squad remains one of the toughest units in the league, sitting 5th in scoring defense by allowing just 111.9 points per game.

Jalen Brunson has been the engine of New York’s attack, averaging 27.2 points and 6.2 assists per contest. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a dominant interior presence with 20.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, while OG Anunoby (18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (16 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists) round out a potent starting lineup. The supporting cast, including Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet, Mitchell Robinson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Ariel Hukporti, gives Thibodeau plenty of depth and versatility.

The Knicks are shooting 45.9% from the floor (21st in the league) but more than make up for it with elite long-range accuracy. They rank 3rd in made threes per game (16.4) and 8th in three-point percentage (38.3%). At the free-throw line, they’re among the NBA’s best — 3rd overall at 84.4%. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains questionable for this contest.

Orlando Magic team news

The Orlando Magic come into Wednesday’s clash sitting 18th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 115.9 points per game. They’ve been steady on the glass, ranking 12th with 45.3 rebounds per contest, though their ball movement leaves room for improvement, their 24.3 assists per night place them just 25th in the league. Defensively, Orlando sits middle of the pack at 14th, giving up 115.8 points per outing.

Paolo Banchero continues to shine as the team’s go-to option, leading the way with 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Franz Wagner has been a strong second fiddle, chipping in 22 points, 6.2 boards, and 3.7 assists per contest. Wendell Carter Jr. (12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds), Jalen Suggs (12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists), and Desmond Bane (14.9 points, 4.4 assists) add balance to the lineup. Beyond the core five, Orlando will look for bench production from Jonathan Isaac, Tyus Jones, Jett Howard, Tristan da Silva (10.9 points), Jase Richardson, Goga Bitadze, Noah Penda, and Anthony Black (10.7 points).

The Magic are shooting a solid 47.2% from the field, good for 14th in the league, but remain one of the least prolific three-point teams. They rank 29th in made threes (10.5 per game) and 23rd in percentage (33.3%). At the line, they’re middling at best, hitting 78.8% of their free throws (18th in the NBA). Moritz Wagner (knee) is not expected to feature in this matchup.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/07/25 NBA New York Knicks Orlando Magic 94–103 12/28/24 NBA Orlando Magic New York Knicks 85–108 12/16/24 NBA Orlando Magic New York Knicks 91–100 12/04/24 NBA New York Knicks Orlando Magic 121–106 03/09/24 NBA New York Knicks Orlando Magic 98–74

More NBA news and coverage