'I was on fire from the first second!' - Klopp remembers moment Liverpool called him to become manager

The German head coach says he did not hesitate to accept the Reds' offer when they contacted him about the top job at Anfield in 2015

Jurgen Klopp has remembered the moment that called him to become their new manager, insisting "I was on fire from the first second".

Liverpool drafted in Klopp to replace Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat back in October 2015, having seen the German leave his post at earlier in the year.

He inherited a squad that needed major surgery after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, and quickly set about implementing his own attacking philosophy.

The Reds quickly transformed into one of the most entertaining sides in , and managed to reach three major finals in Klopp's first two years on Merseyside.

Liverpool tripped up at the last hurdle in the , and , but eventually ended a frustrating trophy drought in the summer of 2019.

Klopp's men beat Spurs 2-0 in an all-English Champions League final in Madrid, which proved to be a springboard to even greater success the following season.

A first league title in 30 years arrived at Anfield last season, along with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, with the Reds finally rediscovering past glories under a manager that has always understood the club's core values.

Klopp and Liverpool seemed to be a match made in heaven right from the very beginning, and the 53-year-old says he jumped at the chance to move into the Anfield hot seat when the opportunity presented itself five years ago.

"We were on holiday in Lisbon and I got a call from my agent," the ex-Dortmund boss said during the BBC documentary titled 'Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait'. "He told me about the interest of Liverpool. So our plans at that moment looked completely different actually, because we wanted to make more holidays!

"I told my family and my boys were immediately like "yes!". I looked in [wife] Ulla's eyes and she was 'er, when?'

"When you make such a big promise like I did when I left Dortmund, that we were going to have a year to ourselves, and after four months you come around the corner with different plans, you have to ask at least.

"I was pretty much on fire from the first second really, they didn't have to convince me."

Liverpool's American owner John W Henry explained a phone call with Reds director Michael Gordon regarding an initial meeting with Klopp during the documentary, revealing that he always felt the highly-rated tactician was the right fit for the club.

“I first found out about Jurgen when I was still really a student of the game and thinking that is the type of football I want to play," said Henry.

“I think they called it the 'heavy-metal football'. Mike Gordon called me one day and said: 'We're going to have a chance to meet with Jurgen in New York'. To me, that was one of the most exciting phone calls I've gotten during the 10 years that we have been with the club.

“He's a large man with a large heart and an incredible passion for doing things the right way."