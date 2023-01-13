Klopp confirms Liverpool are sweating on Nunez injury ahead of Brighton test

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Brighton due to injury.

Nunez nursing a hamstring issue

Uruguayan has missed training this week

Firmino, Diaz and Jota remain sidelined

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan has been unable to train this week due to a hamstring issue, which looks set to keep him out of the Reds' trip to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "We are waiting for information. It's not a major one but it kept him out of training, so we will wait for that."

Klopp also confirmed that both James Milner (hamstring) and Stefan Bajcetic (hip) would return to full training on Friday and should be in contention for the Brighton game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are already without three other senior forwards, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees and Roberto Firmino yet to shake off a calf issue suffered in training before Christmas. It means new signing Cody Gakpo is likely to play through the middle at Brighton, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Fabio Carvalho playing off the left flank. Teenage starlet Ben Doak will also hope to be involved in some capacity, with the 17-year-old impressing in his cameo appearances off the bench in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday before heading to Molineux on Tuesday to face Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay.