Kepa substituted for Mendy with possible injury after horror first half at Brighton

After conceding three goals against Brighton, Graham Potter opted for a change of goalkeepers with Edouard Mendy replacing injured Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Has been first choice under Potter

Seemed to be injured in first half

Conceded three goals

WHAT HAPPENED? A nightmare afternoon was cut short at half-time as he was replaced by the Blues' former first-choice goalkeeper. Kepa provided little resistance to the Seagulls' first-half barrage in which they netted three unanswered goals against Chelsea, who are being coached by their ex-manager. Brighton won the match 4-1 after each side scored once after Kepa's exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having appeared to signal to the bench during the opening 45 minutes, it seems as though it was an injury that forced the Spaniard off.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Potter has been very clear in his support for Kepa who had previously been demoted to being the back-up goalkeeper under Thomas Tuchel after the arrival of Mendy.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KEPA? If his half-time withdrawal is injury-related, he will be left to sweat over his potential World Cup inclusion. According to a leaked provisional Spain squad, the Chelsea goalkeeper was one of those chosen by Luis Enrique alongside Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya and David Soria.