'Keep believing!' - Hungry Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't given up on winning his first Saudi Pro League title despite Al-Nassr trailing leaders Al-Ittihad with just three games left

Cristiano Ronaldo is in confident mood after scoring in Al-Nassr's 2-0 victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo on target again for Al-Nassr

Team just three points off top

Forward still hopeful of winning title

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has made it clear he hasn't given up hope of landing the Saudi Pro League title this season after scoring in a 2-0 win for Al-Nassr on Tuesday. The Portuguese superstar sent out a strong message after the game with a post on social media. "Important win tonight, three more games ahead!" he wrote on Instagram. "We keep believing until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win means Al-Nassr head into their final three league games of the season just three points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr have been beaten twice by Al-Ittihad this season in the league but have managed to remain in contention, making for an exciting end to the season in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Both teams are back in Saudi Pro League action on Tuesday. Leaders Al-Ittihad take on bottom side Al-Batin, while Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face third-placed Al-Shabab.