Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are set to appoint Julen Lopetegui as their next manager.

Lopetegui set to join Al-Ittihad

Was last at Wolves in Premier League

Waited for Premier League job before

WHAT HAPPENED? After parting ways with former Tottenham Hotspur boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, after a run of poor form and a reported clash with Benzema, the defending champions are set to turn to the former Spain and Real Madrid manager, as per Ben Jacobs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before quitting in the summer, the Spanish manager spent the previous season in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, helping them avoid relegation. Despite splitting from Wolves earlier this year, Lopetegui has remained in England. Although he was eager to return to the Premier League, he is now closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With Al-Ittihad returning to action on November 25 after the international break, the Spaniard will have some time to work on the side.