Kane: Misfiring Tottenham have run out of excuses

The Spurs striker admits the club’s start to 2019-20 has not been good enough, with it up to the players to save the season before it becomes too late

Harry Kane admits that have already run out of excuses in 2019-20, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side having stumbled out of the blocks in the Premier League and suffered a humbling exit to Colchester.

Having reached last season’s final and secured another top-four finish, Spurs were expected to kick on again in the current campaign.

Pochettino has overseen a period of gradual improvement in north London, with the Argentine opting to stay on for at least another year after conceding that European glory could have seen him walk away.

He has been unable to inspire his troops to make the start they were after, with just eight points taken from a possible 18 in the league while another route to potential silverware has been cut off after being beaten on penalties in cup competition by League Two opposition.

Star striker Kane concedes Spurs have not been good enough, telling Sky Sports: "I'd say it's been disappointing, I don't think there's any hiding behind that.

"To only win two games out of our first seven is not the standards that we've set in previous years.

"Obviously the two draws at [Manchester] City and are not terrible results, but being 2-0 up at Arsenal and drawing does feel like a terrible result.

"We've put ourselves in good positions this season, we just haven't managed to see the game out or find a way to win like we have in previous years.

"It's a disappointing start, but there are plenty of games to turn that around, starting with the game on Saturday [against ].

"[Game management] is something we need to get better at, when we go ahead in games we need to be more confident, to see the game out, whether we drop behind the ball or carry on playing, whatever suits that game.

"We're not inexperienced any more, we're not young any more, the excuses aren't there for us anymore. It's down to us players to take responsibility."

While Spurs have frustrated so far, time is still on their side.

Kane believes a title challenge could yet be staged, despite Pochettino’s team already slipping 10 points behind table-topping .

The international added: "If this was January or February people would be saying there's no chance of us winning it.

"Obviously it's not the ideal start, but stranger things have happened. You can never rule yourselves out until it's done."