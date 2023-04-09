Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on transfer plans amid uncertainty around Chelsea future

Kalidou Koulibaly has insisted he wants to stay at Chelsea despite uncertainty around his future at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Along with the rest of the Chelsea squad, Koulibaly has not enjoyed a particularly comfortable season. The defender has played 20 Premier League games as the Blues sit 11th in the table, and though he has admitted he has not been in the best form, he insists he wants to remain at Chelsea for as long as possible.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I know I’m not at 100 per cent yet, but think I’m coming to my level,” he told The Times. “Chelsea made a big decision to sign me [last summer for £33 million] and there’s a big desire in me to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years. This is not the year Chelsea were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is here and we’re going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Senegalese centre-back spent eight years at Napoli before making the switch to Stamford Bridge last summer. He was one of Todd Boehly's first signings as Chelsea owner and scored on his home debut vs Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY & CHELSEA? The Blues have an opportunity to salvage something from their season as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals over the next two weeks.