Kai Havertz could swap Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer with the German forward open to a move, according to reports.

Havertz linked with surprise exit

Chelsea need to sell players

Madrid searching for Benzema replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Germany claim that talks about a package worth up to €60 million (£52m/$64m), are ongoing between Real Madrid and Chelsea, with the English club in need of selling players this summer. It's claimed Havertz is open to the possibility of leaving Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It wasn't previously thought that the former Bayer Leverkusen star would be among the Chelsea exodus this summer, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic topping the high-profile list of stars who were likely to leave.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Havertz is said to have a 'strong connection' with Chelsea but could be prised away, with Real Madrid now scouring the market for striking replacements for Karim Benzema, whose departure from the Spanish club has been confirmed. Tottenham's Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli have also been linked with Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? Chelsea need to sell assets to trim their squad and fund summer moves for incoming new manager Mauricio Pochettino, but it remains to be seen whether they'll be happy to offload Havertz.