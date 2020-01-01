Juventus and Sarri still settling contract disputes following summer sacking

The former Chelsea manager is eager to get back in the game, and to do that he must end his relationship for the Turin side definitively

are still working with Maurizio Sarri’s entourage in order to come to an agreement over the compensation he is due for departing the club in the summer, Goal understands.

Sarri was jettisoned following a disappointing showing in the , exiting at the last-16 stage to . Meanwhile, Juve sealed the title in unconvincing fashion.

The board acted to dispose him and installed rookie boss Andrea Pirlo into the role, a matter of days after he had been appointed as the Under-23 coach in Serie C.

More teams

Sarri, though, is still contracted to Juventus for another two years, but the parties wish to come to an agreement that will allow them to sever this deal as quickly as possible.

Juve do not wish to keep paying a salary to a figure who is doing nothing for their cause, while Sarri cannot take charge of another club while he is still contractually obligated to the Turin side.

It is this desire to get back into work that is driving Sarri’s desire to come to an accord, and it is unlikely to be a question of money because of this.

The 61-year-old has been coaching since 1990 but has endured a torrid couple of years since departing , where he elevated the side to become a major force both in Italian and European football.

Although he achieved a third-placed finish in the Premier League and glory with , he failed to find favour at Stamford Bridge and departed after a year, posting a record of 40 wins from 63 matches. That success in Europe was the first major honour of his career in the dugout.

At Juve, meanwhile, he took charge of the club 51 times and recorded 34 wins, securing the Scudetto.

The man who replaced him, Pirlo, is already coming under scrutiny after just a handful of months in the job.

Article continues below

Juventus have made a slow start to their season by their illustrious standards, and post only nine points from their five league matches.

They were also defeated 2-0 by in the Champions League on Wednesday but remain well placed to qualify after winning their opening game in the competition away to .