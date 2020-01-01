Juventus closing in on Genoa midfielder Rovella

The Italian midfielder looks set to complete a move to the Allianz Stadium after an impressive start to his career at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium

are closing in on the signing of midfielder Nicolo Rovella, Goal can confirm.

Rovella is currently enjoying a breakthrough season with Genoa, having been handed his first professional contract at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in 2019.

The 19-year-old has already racked up seven appearances for Davide Ballardini's side this term, with his latest outing coming from the bench in a 2-1 win away at Spezia on December 23.

However, the teenager's current contract is due to expire next summer, and Juventus have already made a move to bring him onto their books ahead of the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri have reached an agreement to sign Rovella on a permanent deal worth around €9 million, with Genoa ready to cash in on a prized asset before he drops into the free agency pool.

Goal has learned that Juve will send the Italian starlet back to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on loan until the end of the current campaign, while leaving the door open for that agreement to be extended by an extra year.

Genoa are hopeful that once Rovella's transfer to the Allianz Stadium is finalised, the Bianconeri will be open to discussing the sale of Manolo Portanova, who is currently on the fringes of Andrea Pirlo's senior squad.

An official announcement from both clubs is expected before the winter market opens, with the Serie A season set to resume on January 3 following a slightly shorter winter break than usual.

Rovella will likely be included in Ballardini's squad once again when Genoa play host to , before their focus shifts to a meeting with three days later.

The Liguria-based club are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, have only won two of their opening 14 fixtures, with Spezia currently one point above them in 17th.

Juve, meanwhile, have stuttered in their latest defence of the Serie A crown, with Pirlo's side 10 points adrift of leaders Milan having played a game less.

The Bianconeri are chasing an unprecedented tenth successive Scudetto, but cannot afford any more slip-ups when they resume their season with a home fixture against .