Jude Bellingham transfer latest: Real Madrid to travel to Germany in attempt to convince Dortmund star to choose them over Manchester City this summer

Real Madrid executives will travel to Germany to convince Jude Bellingham to choose them over Manchester City in the summer.

Bellingham in demand this summer

Real Madrid and Man City battling to get him

Los Blancos set to travel to Germany to convince him

WHAT HAPPENED? The two European giants in Manchester City and Real Madrid are vying for his services despite Borussia Dortmund having slapped a massive €150 million price tag on the England international. According to Marca, the Spanish giants have been working on his transfer for the past 10 months and to tilt the odds in their favour they would take a step further and travel to Germany to convince Bellingham to join them in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid implemented the same strategy to get Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco when the Frenchman was being lured to the Premier League by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. However, despite the odds, they swiftly turned the tide in their favour by travelling to the Principality Stadium where they presented their sporting project which convinced the 23-year-old to turn down heavier pay packets in favour of donning the Real Madrid jersey.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is reported that Real Madrid have direct contact with Bellingham's entourage and they even held discussions with the player's father in Madrid in the first week of March to facilitate the move. However, the top bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu do not want to meet the €150 million price tag and are willing to offer Brahim Diaz, who is currently on loan with AC Milan, as part of a potential transfer in a bid to reduce the asking price.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham needs to make a decision about his future in the summer, but before that, he has a job at hand to guide Dortmund to the Bundesliga title. The Black and Yellows are leading by a point at the top to Bayern Munich and will be in action against VFL Bochum on Friday evening.