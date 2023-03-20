With Manchester City and Real Madrid currently leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, Liverpool are likely to miss out on signing the midfielder.

Liverpool unlikely to sign Bellingham

Man City and Real Madrid favourites

Dortmund not ready to sell Bellingham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are known to be long-term admirers of Bellingham but it seems they could miss out on signing the midfielder if a bidding war happens in the summer. With heavyweight contenders like Madrid and Man City in the race, who have deep pockets, Liverpool will not be able to compete for the English international, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 19-year-old's current contract expires in June 2025 and because he does not have a release clause, Dortmund have no obligation to sell the player. Despite this, Bellingham is widely expected to move on this summer, and he is set to fetch a handsome transfer fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If the Reds miss out on signing the Dortmund star, they are likely to go after Mason Mount who could leave Chelsea next summer. Manchester United are also in the race to sign Bellingham, with Erik ten Hag viewing him as a future captain of the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? He is part of the England squad who kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign this week. After that he will be determined to help Dortmund maintain their one-point lead over Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit.