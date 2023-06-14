Jose Mourinho's going nowhere! Roma boss rejects approach from Saudi side Al-Ahli

Jose Mourinho has turned down the opportunity to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli in favour of staying at Roma.

Saudi side set sights on Mourinho

Roma boss has rebuffed approach

Guided club to Europa League final in 22-23

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho had been targeted as a potential marquee appointment for the Saudi club, as his future at Roma had been in doubt. He was linked with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, but now appears set to stay in Italy, having told Al-Ahli that he does not have any interest in managing the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho attended a meeting with Al-Ahli's president in London to inform him that he did not want the job, per Sky Italia, having previously been linked with Al-Hilal. It appears that a variety of Saudi clubs were hoping to lure the Portuguese to the league, having already brought in players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but he has not chosen to take up the option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho's Roma side reached the Europa League final but he was embroiled in controversy after the game, having called referee Anthony Taylor a "disgrace" following the penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla. He has since been charged by UEFA.

WHAT NEXT? There may well be more superstars heading to Saudi Arabia, as the league is also currently coveting the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and out-of-work manager Steven Gerrard.