Jorginho could leave Chelsea in January as Blues turn to Benfica's £106m Enzo Fernandez

Jorginho could leave Chelsea in January with the Blues reportedly willing to cash in on Newcastle's interest to fund their Enzo Fernandez pursuit.

Jorginho's contract expires at end of season

Sky Sports say move to Newcastle could happen in January

Blues could then pursue Fernandez

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea are eager to buy Benfica midfielder Fernandez and would reportedly use any funds raised through the sale of Jorginho to partly fund that £106 million transfer. Newcastle have been described as 'very interested' in the Italy international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies know the time is now to capture a top four spot, as they currently sit four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United. Jorginho would be a strong addition to their midfield and could help them secure a Champions League position.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle's big plans could extend beyond Jorginho, as the Daily Mail reports that Youri Tielemans, Khephren Thuram and Kouadio Kone are also on their radar.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSA? A busy transfer window awaits the Blues, who are in eighth place even after their win over Bournemouth on Wednesday and feel the need to reinforce their squad.