Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard's Saudi Arabia adventure off to perfect start as Al-Ettifaq come from behind to beat Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr

Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League campaign started off brilliantly with a come-from-behind victory against Al-Nassr.

Sadio Mane put Al-Nassr ahead

Goalkeeping blunder helps Al-Ettifaq level

Moussa Dembele goal completes comeback

WHAT HAPPENED? Gerrard named Henderson in his first starting line-up of the season, while Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from the team-sheet for Al-Nassr after being stretchered off the field during Saturday's Arab Club Champions Cup win. Former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane put Al-Nassr ahead after just four minutes, but Al-Ettifaq rallied back over the final 45 minutes. Two goals within the first eight minutes of the restart, a goalkeeping blunder and a Moussa Dembele tap-in handed Gerrard a debut victory with the Saudi side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a brilliant start to the campaign for Gerrard's side, especially against a side who finished 30-points ahead of them in the league standings in the 2022-23 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERRARD AND HENDERSON? They travel to take on Al-Hazem on Friday in their second match of the regular season, looking to make it two wins in as many matches.