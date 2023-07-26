'I will always be a Red' - Jordan Henderson confirms Liverpool exit as he bids emotional farewell ahead of transfer to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson has said an emotional goodbye to Liverpool as he prepares to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson post emotional video

Leaves Liverpool after 12 years

Could make debut against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson posted an emotional video on his Instagram account as he prepares to complete his £12 million ($15m) move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, after 12 years and 492 appearances for the Reds.

Alongside the lengthy farewell message, he wrote: "It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson should be joined in Saudi Arabia by Fabinho, who is also on the verge of leaving Liverpool with Al-Ittihad working on a £40m ($52m) deal. It remains to be seen whether Henderson's international career is over in light of the move to the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Henderson could be in line to make his debut for Al-Ettifaq against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on August 14.