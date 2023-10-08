Jobe Bellingham tipped to follow in brother's footsteps! Sunderland boss lavishes praise on young midfielder as Jude continues to dominate for Real Madrid

Jobe Bellingham has earned the praise of Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray at the same time as older brother Jude is a revelation for Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The younger Bellingham brother is already a regular for Sunderland since and Mowbray spoke at length about the 18-year-old's attitude, mentality and potential ahead of facing Middlesbrough on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is very mature for his age. He acts like a seasoned pro, and demands standards. Even in small-sided games, he wants to win," Mowbray said at a press conference. "You can see he has a very focused, driven thought pattern on where he is going and how he is going to get there. And that is to try to be excellent in everything you do. It's a great mentality. He is not in the team because of his name, it is football ability and his competitive edge and athleticism and technique.

"He works hard every day. As coaches we want to protect him in three-game weeks so sometimes when he comes off it is to give him a break. We should just enjoy the journey with him and see where he gets to as time rolls on. He doesn't want to be compared with his brother, but we have coaches here who helped his brother as a 17/18-year-old. They can gauge where he is, and he has some amazing tools. If he listens, works hard and competes like he does he won't go far wrong. He has confidence, belief and has a good football brain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jobe was 17 when he joined Sunderland from Birmingham during the summer, with Jude moving to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for up to €134m (£116m/$142m) in the same window. The younger brother wears 'Jobe' rather than 'Bellingham' on the back of his shirt to try and step out of his sibling's long shadow. Jude has managed 10 goals and three assists in 10 games for Real Madrid so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOBE? The youngster is part of the England Under-19 squad that will face Montenegro, Wales and Austria in European Championship qualifiers during the October international break. After that, Sunderland play Stoke, Leicester and Norwich in the Championship before the end of the month.