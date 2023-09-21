'It's risky!' - Joao Cancelo admits leaving 'best team in the world' Man City for season-long loan at Barcelona is a gamble

After suffering challenges at Manchester City, his transfer to Barcelona on deadline day has given him fresh life, says Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo joined Barca after losing spot in City

Says move is a risk

Calls Guardiola's side 'best team in the world'

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Portuguese international has been on manager Xavi Hernandez's radar since January, but a transfer did not materialise. There were also concerns that a deal would fall through during the summer.However, Cancelo joined Barcelona on deadline day and has already made an impression. Cancelo discussed his move to Barcelona and how he has fit in so well during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if leaving City for Barcelona was ever a risk, Cancelo replied: "Yes, it’s risky, but my life has always been a risk. I always like to take risks. For me, they are now the best team in the world and coming here was a risk, yes, but it’s Barcelona and when you get the opportunity from Barça you have to come."

He continued by expressing gratitude to Guardiola, his team, and everyone at Manchester City, adding: "I have to thank everyone at City, I’ve had the best moments of my career there so far, I had the chance to be in last year’s FIFA World XI, which was another dream for me. And that’s thanks to my teammates at City, the coach, Pep, and his staff, who are a very good group, very united and you can see that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo is almost guaranteed to play regularly for the first team unless an injury occurs as Sergino Dest was loaned to PSV Eindhoven for the season, leaving Barcelona short of right-backs. Cancelo aims to thrive in the illustrious Blaugrana colours as he adjusts to life at Barcelona, leaving his troubles with Manchester City and his time at Bayern Munich in the past.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portuguese defender is scheduled to feature for the Blaugrana on Saturday, September 23 against Celta Vigo.