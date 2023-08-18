Joao Cancelo back on Arsenal’s transfer radar following Jurrien Timber injury as Gunners prepare to battle Barcelona for Man City full-back

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join Barcelona in the race for Joao Cancelo after losing Jurrien Timber to an untimely injury.

Portuguese out of favour at the Etihad

Heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou

Defensive cover required at the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners thought they had covered all bases in the full-back department when prising Netherlands international Timber away from Ajax, but he suffered a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season that will require surgery. As a result, Mikel Arteta is back in the market for reinforcements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Versatile Portugal international Cancelo is a player that has registered on Arsenal’s transfer radar for some time, with the 29-year-old having fallen out of favour at Manchester City. He figured under Pep Guardiola in pre-season, after returning from a loan spell at Bayern Munich, but has been left out of Community Shield, Premier League and UEFA Super Cup squads since then.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to 90min, Arsenal are now mulling over an approach. They will, however, face serious competition for Cancelo from La Liga giants Barcelona. The Catalan outfit are said to have agreed personal terms with the Portuguese, but are yet to do a deal with City. That is because they would prefer to see a non-obligatory purchase option included in any package, while the English champions are seeking assurances that a permanent move will be pushed through in 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo has also sparked talk of interest from Saudi Arabia, but it may be that Arsenal offer him an opportunity to remain in English football as they seek to find cover for Timber during his enforced spell on the sidelines.