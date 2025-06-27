Jesse Lingard goes full Squid Game for Season 3 release! Ex-Man Utd star & current FC Seoul captain dresses up as infamous pink guard & puts 'phone on DND'

Jesse Lingard has gone full Squid Game mode for the release of Season 3, with the ex-Manchester United star dressing up as a pink guard.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The popular Netflix show is back for another instalment in 2025, with the games continuing from June 27. Lingard has made sure that he is among the first to discover what comes next for Player 456 and his fellow contenders.

Getty Images

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Former England international Lingard is now based in South Korea, as the captain of K League side FC Seoul, and got his feet up early as Squid Game resurfaced on streaming services around the world.

THE GOSSIP

Lingard quickly put his "phone on DND", with the 32-year-old midfielder ready to binge watch his way through six more episodes of the iconic dystopian survival thriller. He was very much in the mood for a Squid Game marathon as he kitted up as one of the infamous guards - complete with ‘O’ symbol face mask.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD?

After severing ties with United and enduring a testing season-long spell at Nottingham Forest, Lingard has rediscovered his smile and passion for football in the Middle East. He has been back on the goal trail and is proud to be skippering Seoul during their quest for major honours.