James and Wan-Bissaka turning heads at Man Utd training

The new Red Devils duo are quickly justifying their price tags ahead of their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday

's newest faces Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are quickly proving why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed them with some impressive early performances on the training pitch.

James, a left winger brought in from , is known for his pace with the Wales international having been compared to Usain Bolt when it comes to his speed, though not his first touch!

The 21-year-old has taken no time to show off just how much speed he has on the training ground in Perth.

Clearly quick, all the more impressive is the fact James also appears to have the endurance to back it up with reports suggesting he topped pre-season fitness tests with his new club.

“The word from Carrington is very encouraging on young James," an Old Trafford source told The Sun.

“He is clearly ahead of the game. He has topped all the early fitness charts. Ole was impressed with seeing him doing his own work.

“He came out top in the sprints, even the short ones, by a good margin of five or so yards. He did one fifty metre sprint that left team-mates five metres behind him and also maxing out the bleep test.”

Based on what he showed in on Thursday in front of several thousand spectators at an open training session, James certainly appears to be one of the most athletic members of United's current squad.

Off the pitch, the young attacker also quickly endeared himself to fans at the WACA as he stopped more than any other player for photos and signatures.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has been showing off his versatility Down Under with the right-back proving his potential in defence and attack.

Voted 's Player of the Year last season, the 21-year-old looks poised to add a refreshing new dimension to the Red Devils' back line.

While both of Solskjaer's new signings have impressed on the training pitch, they did struggle with their initiation songs on Wednesday night.

Singing aside, the early signs are promising for the young duo with Solskjaer adamant they are in the right place to improve.

"I've always said it's easy to settle into this team, especially if you're a young player, so they've slid right in," he said.

"It's probably the perfect place for them to keep developing their football.

"There’s loads of players here I know will be successful at this club and we’ve signed two fantastic players in Dan and Aaron with their speed and quality that will be a part of that."

Both James and Wan-Bissaka are poised to make their club debuts on Saturday in a friendly against A-League outfit Perth Glory.