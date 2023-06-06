'Investigate your sources' - Casemiro's wife slams reports that Man Utd star had affair with chocolate shop saleswoman

A shocking report from Brazil accused Casemiro of having an affair with a model, but his wife, Anna Mariana has hit back at the rumours.

Casemiro had agreat debut season with Man Utd

Was rumoured to have an affair with a saleswoman

His wife slams the reports

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Brazil international's wife, Anna Mariana Casemiro, has rubbished all the reports that state that the Manchester United star had an affair with model and former Lindt saleswoman Sinttya Ramos when the midfielder was playing for Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Anna took to Instagram and posted a story to deny all the rumours regarding Casemiro's affair.

"Oh man, really?", Anna wrote in relation to the alleged chats between Casemiro and Sinttya Ramos (h/t Daily Mail). "Best to investigate your sources first, I just look around and know it's not him."

THE GOSSIP: Casemiro and Anna have been together since 2011 when the 31-year-old was plying his trade in Brazil for Sao Paolo. A report by Brazilian outlet Metropoles, published this past weekend, accused Casemiro of infidelity. The report further claimed that the top-class midfielder was involved in an extramarital affair with Ramos for five years. A screenshot in the report allegedly showed the chats between the two.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? With club football about to go on a two-month-long break, Casemiro will be featuring for Brazil in friendlies against Guinea and Senegal later this month.