Lionel Messi is on his way to China! Inter Miami to embark on first ever international tour with Argentina icon

Inter Miami have announced that the club will embark on its first-ever overseas tour in China in early November.

WHAT HAPPENED? The team will participate in two friendly games against clubs from the Chinese Super League. On November 5 at the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium, they will face Qingdao Hainiu F.C., and on November 8 at the Phoenix Hill Sports Park, they will play Chengdu Rongcheng.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami's MLS campaign comes to an end the following week after failing to make the playoffs. Miami will play its last two matches against Charlotte FC at home on Wednesday and away on Saturday. The tour games will also be a helping hand for Lionel Messi as he aims to stay fit for the World Cup qualifiers for Argentina in the third week of November.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We’re very excited to continue to expand our Club’s global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe. This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and put ourselves on display in new places, and we’re looking forward to beginning this adventure," said Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi.

"This will be a great opportunity to continue building on our 2023 campaign, in which we achieved our first-ever trophy. We will take this as an opportunity to begin our preparations for 2024, as we look to build on last season and find more success moving forward," said Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will next be in action on Wednesday, October 18 when they take on Charlotte at home, before ending their campaign against the same side in the weekend.