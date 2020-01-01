Inter Miami set to sign Matuidi from Juventus

The veteran Frenchman will sign for the MLS franchise pending a medical

Blaise Matuidi will join side Miami, pending the successful completion of a medical, Goal can confirm.

The midfielder, who turned 33 in April, has a mutual agreement with Juventus, who will allow him to leave for David Beckham’s franchise on a free transfer, tearing up the final year of his contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined Juve from in 2017 and featured prominently in all three seasons in which he spent in , turning out a total of 133 times for the Bianconeri and scoring eight goals.

With the Turin giants, he won three Scudetti and picked up the 2018 and well as the Supercoppa Italiana in the same season.

His professional career started with Troyes in 2004, before he moved to , where he rose to prominence in , turning out more than 150 times for Les Verts over a four-year spell.

In 2011, he made the leap to Paris Saint-Germain, where he was one of the first signings of the QSI era, signing up on the same day as fellow international Jeremy Menez and centre-back Milan Bisevac.

Matuidi would outlast both in the French capital, where he established himself as a firm favourite with the fans due to his tireless work ethic, tremendous reliability and an increasing aptitude to get forward and provide a genuine offensive threat before finally leaving in 2018, having played close to 300 matches for the club, scoring 33 goals in the process.

Although he won a succession of titles in France and Italy, it was on the international stage with France upon which he enjoyed his greatest success in 2018 as he was a regular member of Didier Deschamps’ starting XI and featured in the 4-2 win over in the final as Les Bleus won their second World Cup.

He will join an Inter Miami side seeking lift off in its inaugural MLS campaign. Beckham’s outfit have lost all of their first five competitive fixtures, albeit by a single goal on each occasion.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss against , which was played in Bay Lake Florida in the MLS is Back group stage as the league seeks to recover from the coronavirus crisis.