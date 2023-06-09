Inside Lionel Messi's new $9 million Miami apartment located seconds away from the beach which features a car lift

Lionel Messi is moving into a luxury $9 million apartment as he prepares to start his MLS career with Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina hero bought the apartment in the Porsche Design Tower in 2019, Cadena SER reports, and he and his family are finally set to move in. The 60-floor tower offers incredible views of Miami Beach, which is just seconds away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi confirmed his decision to join Inter Miami this week after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract. The 35-year-old had initially hoped to rejoin Barcelona, while Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal were also linked with him. However, the report suggests Messi always intended to move to the United States as he wants his children to be educated there.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Porsche Design Tower also comes with an incredible car lift that allows the residents to park in their apartments.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The attacker will be unveiled as Inter Miami's new signing next month and could make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.