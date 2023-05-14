Injury blow for Real Madrid? Eduardo Camavinga requires ice pack for knee just days from Champions League semi-final second leg against Man City

Eduardo Camavinga picked up a knee injury during Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Getafe on Saturday.

Camavinga picked up a knee injury

Ancelotti confirmed injury is not serious

Los Blancos next face Man City in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Eduardo Camavinga was brought down by Juan Iglesias' rough challenge which forced Carlo Ancelotti to replace him in the 84th minute of the match. The Frenchman was later seen applying ice on his knee while Real Madrid won 1-0 courtesy of Marco Asensio's 70th-minute strike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga's injury happened just days before their crucial Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Manchester City. But Ancelotti assured everyone after the game that the midfielder's injury is not serious and he is likely to take the field against the Cityzens.

Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr. had put the hosts in front in the first half but Kevin De Bruyne made sure that the Spanish giants do not carry a lead to the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to reporters after the game, Ancelotti said, "It’s just a blow and he will recover fast. Everyone should be ready to face Manchester City. Camavinga has a knock, but he should be fine. Yes, he had a small twist in his knee, but it’s a blow, nothing more. Tomorrow he will rest, like the rest of those who have played."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After facing the Premier League giants in the Champions League on Wednesday, Ancelotti's side next face Valencia in La Liga on May 21.