Ilkay Gundogan's agent and uncle insists Barcelona-linked midfielder's future is undecided as he focuses on Man City

Ilkay Gundogan's uncle and agent has rubbished the reports that linked the Manchester City star with a move to Barcelona next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ilkay Gundogan's agent and uncle Ilhan Gundogan has claimed that there is no truth in the rumours that linked the Manchester City player with a move to Barcelona next season.

He suggested that his client and nephew is currently focused on winning titles with Manchester City and they don't have an agreement with any club at the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to AS, Gundogan's uncle said, "I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years.

"Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That's the only thing he's focused on right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan's current contract with the Citizens expires at the end of the season and while the club are ready to offer a new short-term deal to their talisman, the German international has not agreed to sign the new contract yet.

It was also reported that his wife Sara Arfaoui has grown tired of life in England and wants to relocate to another country next season.

Manchester City are in the hunt for three trophies at the moment. They won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup and are six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? The midfielder will probably be next seen in action in the Premier League on Saturday when his team face Leicester City.