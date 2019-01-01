Iker Casillas hospitalised by heart attack

The 37-year-old, who has been playing in Portugal since 2015 when he left Real Madrid, is recovering and is expected to sit out the rest of the season

Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning, have confirmed to Portuguese media.

The 37-year-old is recovering in hospital following emergency surgery, says TVI, and is not expected to play again for the club this season.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed Casillas felt pain on the pitch during a training session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

Multiple Portuguese reports suggest the World Cup 2010 winner is in no further immediate danger and it's hoped he'll make a full recovery.

More to follow...